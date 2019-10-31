Obasanjo Travelled More than Buhari, Oshiomhole Alleges

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

Following the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari engages in frequent foreign trips, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the president was yet to match any of his predecessors in visiting foreign lands, especially former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oshiomhole faulted the claims while fielding questions from journalists yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the late Gani Fawehinmi ín a book he wrote calculated the number of days Obasanjo spent in foreign lands during his eight-year tenure as the president of the country.

Oshiomohle argued that “saying that President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

“Reacting to a recent statement credited to the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, accusing Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, the chairman of the ruling party said that he won’t reply through the media over series of allegations levelled against him about crisis in the party and Edo State.

He said though he had not read what the PACAC chairman said, he added that even if he had read it, he won’t reply through newspapers out of respect he has for him.

The national chairman said he remembered very well that Sagay was one of those who asked him to contest for president, insisting that he would not reply him through the newspapers, but would find out what he had said.