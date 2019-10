Hollandia Inspires Consumers in New Campaign

Raheem Akingbolu

One of Nigeria’s leading evaporated milk brands, Hollandia Evap Milk, has launched a new marketing communication campaign.

Aimed at inspiring and enabling consumers to achieve their daily goals, the campaign strengthens the milk brand’s position as the all-rounder evaporated milk and positions it as the perfect accompaniment to a wide variety of breakfast meals, foods and drinks, such as cereals, custard, pancakes, smoothies, tea, coffee, and chocolate beverages.

Tagged “Start Your Day Right with Hollandia Evap”, the TVC follows the life of celebrity mum and goal-oriented actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, and other mums. The film showcases their daily morning routine of preparing nourishing breakfast meals with Hollandia Evap Milk for their families, and highlights the satisfaction they derive from choosing the Hollandia Evap Milk brand to achieve their goal of keeping their families healthy, well-nourished and prepared for the long day ahead. The commercial closes with Mercy Johnson-Okojie endorsing Hollandia Evap Milk as the ideal evaporated milk brand that helps consumers start their day right.