Gunmen Abduct Appeal Court Judge in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Few days after Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State, regained his freedom from Kidnappers, suspected gunmen yesterday in Benin City, abducted Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division.

The gunmen also killed her police orderly before taking her away to an unknown destination.

This incident is also coming barely a month after gunmen kidnapped the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeini, on his way to Benin City to board a flight to Abuja for a meeting, killing two of his police orderlies.

According to an eye witness report, Justice Nwosu-Iheme was trailed and intercepted in her SUV along Benin-Agbor road near Christ Chosen Church.

It was gathered that a Toyota Voltron car with four gunmen suddenly overtook the Justice’s car and immediately opened fire, killing the police orderly on the spot.

The suspected kidnappers then shot one of the tyres of the SUV forcing the driver to stop, while the Justice was hurriedly whisked into the hoodlums’ vehicle to an unknown destination.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Dan-Mallam, who confirmed the incident, said attempts were being made by the police to rescue her.

According to Dan-Mallam, “A justice was kidnapped today in Benin City but security measures are in place to rescue her and bring the hoodlums to book by the power of the Almighty God.”