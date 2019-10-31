ASUU Insists on Industrial Action over IPPIS

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), wednesday insisted on embarking on industrial action if the federal government stops the payment of their salaries for their refusal to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Benin, Sokoto and Ilorin zonal branches of the union said yesterday that their members would resort to their “no pay, no work” policy if the federal government carry out its threat to stop their salaries.

The Benin Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Mr. Fred Esumen, said during an enlarged meeting of the Benin Zone of the union, held at the Ugbowo campus of University of Benin, in Benin City, that if the federal government sanctions its members, who do not enroll for the IPPIS on the October 31, 2019 deadline, ASUU will embark on “no pay, no work.”

The ASUU membership in the zone comprises University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma both in Edo State; Adekunle Ajasin University (Akungba, Akoko), University of Science and Technology (Okitipupa) both in Ondo State; Delta State University (Abraka) and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) both in Delta State.

Esumen who addressed journalists, declared that the IPPIS policy being championed by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) was a mere directive, which cannot and should not take precedence over the law.

The directive, he said, violates the agreement ASUU had reached with the government in the past and the laws establishing universities via the miscellaneous act as amended in 2003 that vested powers in the Governing Councils to take control and manage funds of the universities including staff recruitment and promotion.”

The ASUU coordinator however, ruled out legal option in the pursuit of justice, saying that government does not honour agreement.

The Sokoto Zonal Coordinator of the union, Mr. Jamilu Shehu, said wednesday at a press conference held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, that the attempt by federal government to “forcefully” enroll staff of universities in the IPPIS was not only an illegality, but total violation of university autonomy.

According to him, the IPPIS also violates university autonomy and FGN/ASUU agreement and did not tackle the peculiarity inherent in the nature and structure of universities.

Shehu explained that IPPIS does not capture the remuneration of staff on sabbatical, external examiners and assessors, earned academics allowances part time and consultancy services being rendered by lecturers across universities.

He stressed that the union viewed the claim by the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) that ASUU’s position against IPPIS is an endorsement of corruption as cheap blackmail and calculated attempt to sabotage university autonomy.

The University of Ilorin chapter of ASUU yesterday also asked its members to disregard the order to enroll on the IPPIS.

The union said any attempt by the federal government to attempt a stoppage of salaries will be resisted with the activation of a total showdown.

The UNILORIN ASUU, which is under the Ibadan Zone of the union, called on the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to stop wasting tax payer’s money in placing propaganda and misinformation in the public domain.

The chapter in a congress resolution signed by its chairperson, Prof. Moyo Ajao, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State urged the federal government to address the challenges raised by the union on the ‘mere spreadsheet’ presented to it by its IPPIS contractor, insisting that the union will not be cajoled or forced into the scheme.