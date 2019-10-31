Accept Verdict in Good Faith, ACF Tells Atiku

Our Correspondents

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential poll, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to accept the verdict of Nigerians and the affirmation of the Supreme Court of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the poll, as a true democrat.

In a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, the forum also appealed to President Buhari to be magnanimous in victory and invite the opposition to join hands in building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“The challenges of elections through the due process of the democratic institution is part of strengthening of our democracy.

PDP Expresses Shock over Verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the presidential election petition filed by the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party said, “indeed, what we witnessed today was not what majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the Presidential election expected; and this includes even members of the APC.

The PDP argued that it indeed made a solid case, with undisputable evidence, showing that Atiku won the presidential election, adding that it was surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise.

The main opposition party, however, acknowledged that the apex court is the highest court of the land.

The party added that “the distinction of its case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate”.

PDP expressed gratitude to millions of Nigerians across board for voting Atiku in the election as well as for their unflinching support for the party during the election and throughout the duration of court proceedings.

Judgment Another Landmark, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari described the judgment as “yet another landmark” in the country’s annals.

The governor said he received the news with “great joy”, noting that the Supreme Court’s judgment had not only consolidated the nation’s democracy but also further strengthened the citizens’ belief in the judicial process.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the APC’s victory at the apex court affirmed the will of majority of Nigerians, stressing that the judgment averted the danger of returning the country to the period of plague, which, the governor said, defined the PDP’s “16 years of misrule”.

“With great joy in my heart, I have received the news of the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and my great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Supreme Court today. This is yet another landmark judgment that will enrich our democratic and political processes.

“The judgment is a great relief for all Nigerians after a period of fierce contest and bickering that marred the last general elections. The Supreme Court has not only upheld the choice of a greater number of Nigerians who chose APC and the President at the polls, it has also affirmed our belief in the judiciary as impartial arbiter whose pronouncements have strengthened our democracy in a great leap.”

APC Hails Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that following the earlier judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the apex court was apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit.

He stressed that with the ruling of the Supreme Court, which has finally affirmed Buhari’s election victory, the PDP and Atiku should jettison their disruptive agenda against Nigeria, which he allegedSS that they wanted to pursue in the next four years.

Issa-Onilu noted; “the party hails the judiciary for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and for siding with the Nigerian electorate who through their votes decided to do away with PDP’s ignominious past and re-elect the President Buhari-led APC administration which has ushered in a new era of progressive growth for our country.

“The PDP and Atiku should not confuse opposition politics for their unpatriotic agenda. Democratic politics cannot be practiced in the state of anarchy, confusion, which the PDP and Atiku wish to achieve. Such diabolic plan will definitely fail.”

Verdict Affirms People’s Collective Voice, Says Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the affirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court.

He said “the rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The sun rose high in the Nigeria sky today to shine its light over the entire land.”

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu also commended PDP and Atiku “for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies”.

He said the PDP and its former presidential candidate should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC “to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

“This decision and this day will be recorded as important milestones on Nigeria’s insuperable march toward perfecting democracy and the rule of law across our land. Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the Supreme Court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe. The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favor or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.

Obi Expresses Concern on Effects of Judgment

The vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has said that the concern of all discerning minds from the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling should be on its effects in the society.

Obi said that the issue really is not about the parties or the candidates but about the society and what the present generation is bequeathing to their children.

The former governor of Anambra State said in a statement from his media office in Abuja that the candidate and the party decided to approach the court after the election because they were sufficiently convinced that what was declared by INEC did not reflect the vote cast by majority of Nigerians.

“The issue here is not about the candidates or the party; it is about democracy and our society.”

Obi finally commended Nigerians for their commitment to PDP and to democracy and urged them not to relent. he also commended the legal team for all their efforts that would undoubtedly enrich the nation’s jurisprudence..

Secondus Salutes Nigerians for Supporting PDP, Democracy

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday saluted Nigerians of all divide for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.

Secondus said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets despite inhibiting factors is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling striking out the appeal of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in a statement from his media office, the national chairman said that the nation’s apex court has ruled but the final judgment comes from God almighty.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, international community knows you voted for PDP; if Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate judge.”

He also commended the press, the fourth estate of the realm for their commitment to democracy and good governance in the land but urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.

Secondus however told the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God since the country is in such a untidy state that only God can bail her out.

Court Murdered Hope of Nigerians, Says CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that the Supreme Court has murdered the hope of Nigerians for a better life and betrayed the country with the hurried affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s election.

Oyetola Congratulates Buhari

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Supreme Court, saying the victory was a sweet one.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said that the Supreme Court’s decision had put paid to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election.

The governor further noted that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Osun State, I congratulate our president, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“With this judgement, it is my hope that the verdict has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2019 presidential election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this victory,” Oyetola said.

Judgment will Not Deter Opposition, Says PDP House Caucus

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has said that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the February 23 presidential election would not deter the opposition in its constitutional role of ensuring checks and balances in the system.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement yesterday, noted that the judgment was surprising to many Nigerians, but pointed out that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land, which makes its decision final.

He commended Nigerians for standing with the PDP throughout the litigation process and assured that all hope is not lost, as the opposition would continue to insist on due process as well as propagate alternatives on programmes and policies in the general interest of the citizens.

Elumelu however assured “that the development will not detract from the commitment and determination of the opposition in the House of Representatives to always protect the interest of Nigerians by ensuring accountability, equity, fairness and strict adherence to the rule of law in all aspects of governance.”