2019 presidential election: Obaseki congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo on Supreme Court verdict

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on their triumph at the Supreme Court, on the validation of their election by a Supreme Court ruling delivered on Wednesday, October 30.

The governor, in a statement, said it was refreshing that the apex court has stamped the last and final seal on the president’s victory, noting that the matter has been laid to rest and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government can now fully concentrate on the business of governance.

According to him, “It is with delight that we received the verdict of the Supreme Court on the case challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari. The verdict is as refreshing as it is instructive in closing the chapter on the matter.

“The government and people of Edo State heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on their well-deserved victory. While we appreciate the need to test the integrity of the victory at the apex court in the land, we are gladdened that all doubts have been put to rest.”

Noting that the victory was an affirmation of the will of the people, he said, “The verdict just like the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruling affirms the choice of Nigerians. It is a victory for democracy; it affirms Nigerians’ vote for a progressive march towards national rejuvenation.

“The verdict is another watershed on our political history, and we are glad that the will of the people prevailed all through till this point.”