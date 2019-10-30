Lagos, Ogun, Osun for Cowbellpedia Maths Finals

The outstanding performance by students of Lagos, Ogun and Osun States has sent the states to the finals of the season five of the Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Television Quiz Show, sponsored by Cowbell Milk, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

In the junior category of the first semi-final contest in Lagos, Abdulganiyu Alli, a student of Ota Total Academy, Ota, Ogun State and Ebube Okafor of Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos proceeded to the finals.

They defeated four other contestants: Mohammed Sirajo of Nigerian Turkish International College, Kaduna State and Yakubu Yunusa from Nigerian Turkish International College, Damaturu, Yobe State.

Others were Ayomide Attah from Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Egbeda-Idimu, Lagos and Faithful Unimashi from Saint Annes High School, Calabar, Cross River State.

Alli, who scored a total of 115 points, expressed hope of winning the competition and prayed to gain more confidence and momentum in the final battle. Okafor also expressed the desire to emerge champion and prayed for God’s grace in the final encounter.

In the senior category, Oghenero Ologe, from Zionfield Pinnacle School, Ikorodu, Lagos scored 95 points to advance to the finals. He was joined by Hezekiah Olabisi from Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State, who scored 90 points.

Their feat shut the door against Jesse Uche-Nwich, the 2018 junior category champion from Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; John Areola and Philip Awodiya, of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State; and Chinoso Emmanuel of Dority International Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Ologe and Olabisi said they are hoping for a spectacular outing in the final and prayed to achieve their dreams of winning the ultimate prize.

The quiz show expected to run for 13 weeks, was divided into nine preliminary stages and three semi-finals before the grand finale in November 2019.

Aside the N2 million grand prizes, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson disclosed that the winner in each of categories will enjoy an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country at the end of the initiative.

In addition, the first and second runners-up in each category will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teachers of the winners will be awarded N500,000. Those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.