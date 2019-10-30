APC Loses Senatorial, Reps Seats to PDP in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division on Wednesday declared Senator Ibrahim Danbaba and Dr Balarabe Kakale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of Sokoto South senatorial district and Tureta, Range Shuni/Bodinga federal constituency respectively.

A short judgment read by Justice Frederick Oho said the appellants proved their cases that they won the March National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) beyond reasonable doubt.

Oho set aside the judgments delivered by the Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellants’ petitions in favour of the respondents who are All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates.

The APC candidates that were sacked by the appellate court are Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal (Sokoto South Senatorial District) and Aliyu Shehu, the House of Representatives member representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The appellate court had on Tuesday ordered a fresh election for the Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency of Sokoto State.

The court ordered INEC to conduct a rerun election within 90 days.

Reacting to the judgments, the PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, said APC never won any election in state but manoeuvres its way into the office its members occupy.