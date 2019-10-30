Adhere to Global Best Practices, DPR Advises Operators

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has advised operators in the oil and gas sector to adhere strictly to the global best practices in the operation of their businesses.

Operations Controller, Warri Zonal Office of DPR, Mr Antai Asuquo, gave the advice during the regulatory agency’s Annual Tripartite Regulatory Meeting, held in Warri, Delta State.

The meeting was held between the DPR and the oil and gas producing companies, rig operators and oil field service companies. The aim was to brainstorm and chat a way forward to improve operations in the oil and gas sector.

Asuquo, in his address, urged the operators to always comply with the rules and regulations of the agency noting that they were partners in progress.

He admonished them to obey environmental safety rules and also ensure their equipment were functional at optimal to prevent hazards.

Asuquo said contractors, without the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit (OGISP) of the appropriate category, would not be awarded any contract irrespective of its size and advised the operators to take as priority the location for the preparation for drilling.

“The location should be made conducive for the operations especially during raining season. The location should be protected from pollution, contamination and destruction.

“All necessary permits such as environmental and radioactive must be available during drilling operations.

“DPR will continue to review drilling rigs and the associated processes/operation using extant petroleum regulations,” he said.

The controller said lack of induction video would lead to the suspension of operating licenses but assured the operators that DPR was committed to the timely, transparent and prompt release of their operating licenses.

He also said the regulatory agency was committed to the mandatory consultation and resolution of disputes adding that DPR would continue to encourage and support the deployment of technology in the operation in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Olumide Adigun, who spoke on behalf of the Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited (ODENL), disclosed that the company had maintained one million man-hours without recording injury.

Adigun, also said the company had dedicated and experienced team of personnel built within a short period to activate the rigs

“We have committed and experienced maintenance team and we have only had a minimal failure. Our challenges, however, included the unpredicted delay with custom clearance processing of rig spare parts.

“Also, the struggle to meet up with the 30 days on-board limit by the DPR,” he said.

Adigun appealed for the upward review of the 30 days on-board limit.