MTN Celebrates ‘Community Heroes’

Raheem Akingbolu

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, through its social investment vehicle, MTN Foundation, has celebrated 110 Nigerians at events in Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Lagos.

The celebration was the peak of the third edition of the “What Can We Do Together (WCWDT)” initiative. The celebrated heroes were individuals who nominated various communities that received interventions.

Dedicated to developing grassroots communities through collaborative efforts, WCWDT provides Nigerians with the opportunity to nominate a community for developmental projects.

Commending the nominators, Senior Manager, Program Implementation, MTN Nigeria, Abasi-Ekong Udobang, said, “The What Can We Do Together initiative reflects our sustained drive to collaborate with Nigerians in executing impactful projects in communities across the country. “We believe the nominators are the heroes of this initiative as their noble efforts will go a long way in improving the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

“The altruistic gesture from the nominators led to various interventions by MTN Foundation in nominated communities, including supply of medical equipment to 40 primary health centres with training for the medical staff on the use of the newly supplied equipment.

“Ten communities received solar-powered boreholes and learning materials (school bags, exercise books, raincoats and pencil cases) were distributed to over 15,000 pupils in 60 public primary schools across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he added.

Speaking at the appreciation event in Lagos organised for nominators from the western region, the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat represented by the Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Yinka Ayandele in her speech, applauded MTN for the kind gesture.

“Lagos State is so pleased to be associated with MTN Nigeria and indeed, the Governor has extended his appreciation for this gesture by the MTN Foundation,” she said.