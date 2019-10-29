Energia, Oando JV Partner Gives Back to Delta Community

Peter Uzoho

In fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Energia Limited, Oando Petroleum’s Joint Venture partner, has carried out a medical outreach in Kwale, its host community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The programme held recently was an aspect of the Oando Joint Venture (JV) social impact initiatives in the community and was also in pursuit of the World Health Organisation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3).

The three-day community medical outreach themed, ‘Health is Wealth’ was the Oando JV partner’s first ever medical outreach in Kwale, where it operates the Ebendo/Obodeti marginal field, OML 56.

The event commenced at the Ebendo Health Centre and proceeded to Obodougwa, Isumpe, Umusadege, Umusam and Ugbani communities in Kwale.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Oando Petroleum Development Company, Ainojie Irune, represented by the General Manager, Sub-Surface, Mr. Babafemi Onasanya, said: “As a JV, we believe that it is important to impact these communities positively. We want to show, through leading by example, that you can be proudly indigenous, profitable and at the same time make the world a better place. We must deliberately always give back to our own.

“Like the popular saying goes, health is wealth. Without people of fit mind and body and an effective health system, our economic growth as a nation would be jeopardized. Good health cannot and should not be taken for granted, it is like a well-run savings account; it will work for you in your time of need.

“Good health is the desire of every man, woman and child. The Energia and Oando JV understand the value of good health and as good corporate citizens, we have prioritised the health of our host and impacted community members.”

He added that the medical outreach served as the Joint Venture’s way of supporting the community, the state and the country in reaching the SDG3 which centres on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.

“We are confident that this medical outreach will significantly help contribute to improving access to quality health care for the people of Kwale and surrounding communities, ” Irune noted.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Energia Limited, Leste Aihevba, said: “In furtherance of our support and commitment to our hosts and impacted communities, we will seek collaboration with the Delta State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other NGOs for upgrading the Kwale Central Hospital into a fully functional referral hospital.

“In that capacity, it will provide improved health care delivery services to communities in Ndokwa West Council Area and its environs, a situation that will reduce, if not totally eliminate, the stress of travelling to Warri, Asaba or Benin for medical care.”