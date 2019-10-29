Dele-Bashiru, Okonkwo Team Up with Olympic Eagles

Overseas –based professional players, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Orji Okonkwo have joined the camp of the Nigeria U23 team, Olympic Eagles preparing for next month’s U23 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Earlier, midfield lubricator Kelechi Nwakali, who captained the U17 National Team to World Cup glory in Chile four years ago, had rejoined the squad that he helped secure victories over Libya and Sudan in the qualifiers to earn Nigeria a berth at the finals in Egypt.

Okonkwo, who plays for Canadian side, Montreal Impact joined the rest of the team on Monday as the overseas –based professionals continued to stream into camp ahead of this week’s departure to Egypt.

His arrival has given Head Coach lmama Amapakabo and his assistants more attacking options ahead of the tournament.

The Olympic Eagles are expected to the leave shores of the country on Thursday for the tournament which holds 8th – 22nd November in Cairo, with Nigeria playing in Group B which also has Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa.

Another overseas –based professional in camp is Tom Dele-Bashiru, who featured for the U20 National Team, Flying Eagles, at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland in the summer.

The 20 -year old midfielder plies his trade with English Premier League side Watford FC, and was born in the city of Manchester, England to Nigerian parents. He scored Nigeria’s third goal as the Flying Eagles obliterated Qatar 4-0 in their opening game of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.