ADRON, Celebrities Unveil Lemon Friday Promo

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

ADRON Homes & Properties Limited, Real Estate Company, alongside Nigerian celebrities unveiled their Lemon Friday Promo in Lagos recently.

The Group Executive Secretary, ADRON Homes, Mr. Ayo Ojo, who represented the Group MD Oba-Adetola Emmanuelking, stated that the aim of the company remained to secure suitable, affordable housing for everyone irrespective of their income level or social class.

In a bid to continually fulfill this promise, ADRON Homes hosted Lemon Friday Promo, this time with a whole lot of varieties; for infants, adolescents, youths, adults, young landlords, and a lot more, he said.

This Lemon Friday Promo is tied to the last quarter and end of the year sales. We are going everywhere, our vision for 2020 is ADRON everywhere, as we are going beyond the borders of Nigeria to West Africa,, he said.

What we are looking forward to at this Lemon Friday Promo, is that we at ADRON Homes alongside our Brand Ambassadors to drive, campaign, and make it known to everyone within the country and outside that there is a promotion going on in the country, which will enable them acquire property, land or houses at much ease as possible while also benefitting some amazing gift items during this season, he said.

We are giving discounts on all our estates, trips to Dubai, as well as give-away items like seasoning packs, bags of rice, chicken, turkey, goats and cows as well on all property purchased from now till the 7th of January when it will end. Payment period is 24 months, he said.

Lemon Friday is an annual seasonal promo from ADRON Homes, where clients are given massive discounts for land and gifts. The aim is to spread the message to all corners of the country that you can have the best of Christmas and the New Year, during this, he said.

Some of the stars present include, Patience Ozukwor, Bro Shaggy, Sunny Danger, Tony Akposere, Foluke Daramola, Kola Olaiya, Princess, Funky Mallam. Others include; Afeez Aiyetoro (Saka), Officer Gaji, and Ankara Gucci.