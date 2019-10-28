Scores Escape Death as Two-storey Building Collapses in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos Scores of persons narrowly escaped death yesterday afternoon when a two-storey building collapsed at Butcher Lane, Dilimi, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An eye witness in the community who identified himself as Nura said that the building collapsed at about 3p.m. without any prompting, adding that it was not raining nor was there any vibration that caused the building to go down.

Barely four months ago, a similar incident occurred in the area when a three-storey building hosting a pharmacy shop collapsed killing the owner of the building, his wives and several others.

The incident prompted Governor Simon Lalong to give a matching order to Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to demolish all buildings in Jos that failed structural test. He also called on the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) to live up to their professional responsibilities to prevent recurrence.

The governor also warned that appropriate authorities be consulted before building constructions are embarked upon.

“From now onwards, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB,) Lands and Survey and the security agencies should move from street to street to identify buildings that are not properly structured, mark them for demolition; and we are going to demolish them,” he ordered.

No official statement has been issued following the recent collapse as at the time of filling this report.