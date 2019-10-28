Emirate Airline, African Industries Partner India Cup Tourney

Emirates Airlines and African Industries have thrown their weight behind the organizers of this year’s edition of the India Cup which kicks off tomorrow as the event partners.

The Indian golfer’s foundation disclosed this over the weekend and added that 7Up, Zenith Bank, OVH Energy, DAG Motors, Olam Grains, Indomie, Prestige Brands are the other major sponsors of the competition along with a host of others.

“We want to thank every company that has supported this event, the support is well appreciated. We want to also say a big thank you to them for the kind gesture. Kudos to individuals and committee members who have worked tirelessly to ensure the return of India cup after an absence of six years,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the return of India Cup, one of the most glamorous tournaments at the golf section of Ikoyi 1938, is already generating lots of excitement within the club as Caddies tee off the event on Monday, October 28.

The Caddies would be followed by Ladies, veterans, sponsors and Guests on November 1st, while the main event takes place on November 2nd.

A special gala night that will draw the curtain on the week long competition will take place on November 3.

The Chairman of the event organizing Committee, Mr Sunil Thadani says all necessary arrangements at ensuring the event goes as planned are in place.

He explained further that every member of the club who scaled through the qualifying round is eligible to participate in the competition.