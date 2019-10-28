Edochie Charges Nigerian Youths on Leadership

The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club Leo Edochie has charged Nigerian Youth to take their studies serious as leaders of tomorrow.

The President Port Harcourt Polo Club Leo Edochie said this while presenting the trophy of the maiden edition of Port Harcourt Polo Club in collaboration with Solotone Ventures LTD Secondary Schools debate at the Port Harcourt Polo Club saddle Launge.

He said as future leaders their academics should be the number one priority.

The president, PH polo club who was thrilled by the performance of the students, awarded a University Scholarship to the best student Emmanuel Friday, Student of Community Boys Secondary School Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Edochie also said the Port Harcourt Polo Club /Solotone Ventures LTD Secondary Schools debate will be an annual competition saying that the price money for the next edition will be in Dollars.

He added that the commitment of the club towards her Cooperate social responsibility is top on their nine point agenda as the club intends to organise more programs through Polo and other areas to give back to the society.

The vice president of port Harcourt Polo Club Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa said the performance of the students is an indication that there are quality brains in the public schools while also calling on the Government to do more for the schools.

For her part member Port Harcourt Polo Club co-operate social responsibility and

Chairperson Media and Publicity of the Port Harcourt Polo Club in conjunction with Solotone Ventures Secondary Schools debate Main Organising Committee Alexander Fi said she is confident that some great leaders will come from the public schools.

Alex said the students gave a good account of theirselves as against the general perception that Government Schools are not good.

The Governor of the Rivers state Barr Nyesom Wike representated by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Dagogo Hart lauded Port Harcourt Polo club for the initiative, promising that Government will reach out to the participating schools and ensure Government full involvement in subsequent editions.

Government Girls Secondary School Rumuokuta came first, Community Boys Secondary School Elelenwo finished second while Government Secondary School Igbo-Etche got the third position..

There were also individual awards and consolation prizes to all the participating students .