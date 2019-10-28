Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Mourn Olorunfemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia, late Dr. Biodun Nathaniel Olorunfemi, over the loss and burial of their patriarch.

Olorunfemi was laid to rest at a well-attended ceremony on October 25, 2019, at the Trinity Chapel, Ontario in Canada.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the demise of the “re-engineering technocrat” is a great loss to Nigeria.

The president recalled that Olorunfemi, as the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assembled technocrats to develop the blueprint for the effective administration of the territory as a ‘Mega City’, and is also said to be one of the brains behind the development of the solid minerals sector in the country.

The deceased served as Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia from 2012 to 2015.

In a condolence message, the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said: “On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Namibia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey to you and your entire family our profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences.

“As you mourn, I pray that the heavenly father will console you and your entire family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also, in his condolence message, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said: The demise of Olorunfemi will be deeply felt by all of us because of the dedicated service he gave to the nation. It is not surprising that he served the country as the Managing Director of Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) from 1999-2000, and also as an ambassador in one of our most important missions. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Among the eminent Nigerians who mourned Olorunfemi was former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. In his goodwill message, Jonathan said: “We pray that God would shield your family with glory and peace during this moment of your grief and console your hearts with hope that he lived a fulfilled life in service to God and mankind”.

Speaking on behalf of the family, son of the deceased thanked everyone for their support, and wished everyone a safe journey back to their respective homes.

Late Olorunfemi died in Toronto, Canada on August 8, 2019.