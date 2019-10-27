What Does EFCC Want With Saraki?

Apparently helpless when it comes to media trial of suspects, especially, since that appears to be the only thing that gives life to its operations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reportedly succeeded last week in deceiving a Federal High Court in Lagos to grant temporary forfeiture of Senator Bukola Saraki’s property on 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following an ex-parte application.

Yet, the EFCC knew there was a subsisting order by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in which the same property was a subject of litigation and which the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Justice were parties. On what ground, therefore, did the EFCC rush to Lagos, when the Abuja court had specifically asked the EFCC to steer clear of the matter pending the determination of the case.

Never known to be thorough in its investigations and always itching to bypass laid down procedures or rules to have its way, the EFCC has shown very clearly again why it largely remains a failure in all of its efforts. Apart from relishing in infantile media trial, where it delights in naming and shaming even the innocent, the EFCC has not created any striking impression since assuming office.

And with this latest development, the EFCC leadership has shown to want something else from the former Senate President – perhaps – its failure would remain eternal if it eventually left office without Saraki profiled as one of the victims of its miscarriage of justice. What a country!