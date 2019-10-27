Lalong Promises Support for Nigeria Ladies Open Championship

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has assured organisers of the 2019 Nigeria Ladies Open Golf Championship of his total support to make the event a huge success.

He gave the assurance in Abuja when the members of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) led the championship’s Organising Committee on a courtesy call on him.

“It is always my pleasure to contribute to golf development in Nigeria and also participate in the sport as a golfer. So, I will always be there for you,” Lalong said.

He added that because golf means a lot to many people, either economically, politically or physically, it needs a lot of support from many quarters.

The governor said this was why he would be supporting the championship with all he has, because he knows that golf makes enormous contributions to the Nigerian nation.

He also urged corporate bodies, governments and individuals to rally round LGAN in order to have a smooth and successful championship.

“When we all come round to support the championship, the sport will grow and individuals will improve, and Nigeria will reap a lot of benefits,’’ Lalong said.

Speaking earlier, the LGAN President, Ekanem Ekwueme had told the governor that players from at least 10 countries were being expected at the championship scheduled for Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

Chairperson, Organising Committee for the Championship, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, said the visit on Lalong was in view of his position as a major stakeholder in the sport.

“You are one of our serious members, and we know that you are always there not only for the club in Abuja but the sport in Nigeria as a whole.