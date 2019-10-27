Exercise Patience with Sanwo-Olu, APC Chief Tells Residents

Segun James

With the deplorable state of inner-city roads statewide, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Lanre Razak has asked Lagos residents to exercise patience with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Razak, also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), assured the residents that Sanwo-Olu’s declaration of state of emergency on Lagos roads attested to his commitment to rehabilitate all deplorable portions across the state.

He made the call at a session with journalists in Lagos at the weekend, describing Sanwo-Olu’s decision to declare state of emergency on deplorable roads as “right step towards the right direction.”

At the session, Razak therefore urged Lagos residents “to exercise patience and show understanding over the poor condition of roads across the state”, enthusing that “Sanwo-Olu will fix them as he has promised.”

He explained that Sanwo-Olu’s declaration of state of emergency on Lagos roads “has shown that he appreciates the role of good road in the economic uplift of any society. Smooth movement of vehicles would eliminate wasting of productive hours and enhance maximum human productivity.”

However, Rasak acknowledged the pain and agony Lagos residents had been experiencing on daily basis as a result of the poor state of the roads, assuring them that since the governor had promised “to fix them, he will surely do it as a man who always works his talk.”

Razak said much work might not be done now because of incessant rain falls, urging the people to exercise patience till rain subsided to avoid wasting money and resources on labour that would at the end of the day be a waste.

He, equally, urged the people to reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling their support for him to encourage him to do more.

“With the steps he has been taking so far, he would surely deliver more democracy dividends to the good people of the state,” he added.

On the governor’s commitment to pay more than N30,000 minimum wage to the workers, Razak said it was an indication that welfare of the workers “is uppermost in his heart to encourage them to put in their best and thus enhance maximum productivity.

“Lagos accounts for over 50 per cent of the country’s economy and thus needs good roads to drive economy and good pay to motivate the work force. Sanwo-Olu’s war against bad roads and commitment to workers’ welfare will no doubt assist in moving the state to the next level.”

He urged the residents to support Sanwo-Olu as reciprocity for his development drive to make the state truly mega, saying with the people’s goodwill and good advice, the governor would be committed to convince the people that voted him to office did not make electoral mistake.