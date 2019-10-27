Another Exciting Chapter in Billionaire Businessman, Kessington Adebutu’s Memoirs

If the list of prominent individuals with enviable numbers of traditional titles were to be compiled, the name of Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu will be up there.

Indeed, whoever undertakes to carry out the audacious assignment will be widely condemned if the name of the Iperu-Remo, Ogun State-born Chairman of Premier Lotto is missing from the list.

With over 20 traditional titles in his kitty in the past 47 years, you would wonder what Adebutu is doing right to deserve the honours that keep coming his way every now and then.

Only a few days ago, he was again honoured with the coveted title of Odole by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at an elaborate ceremony attended by notable individuals in the country.

It will be recalled that the title was last bestowed on Godwin Olusegun Kolawole Ajayi, a prominent lawyer, who died in 2014. Before the late Ajayi, the great politician, philosopher and Premier of the Western Region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had been conferred with the title.

But since the passing of GOK Ajayi five years ago, the Odole title pioneered by the great Oranmiyan while he was still a Prince of Ife had been eyed by many successful politicians, businessmen, and professionals in Yoruba land.

It was gathered that a top and powerful politician, who is also one of the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress had allegedly made clandestine moves and mounted pressure on the Ooni of Ife to be conferred with the title.

The former governor of one of the South-West states had also allegedly swung into action, so to say, when the title of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land eluded in October 2017.

Obviously aware of the far-reaching implications of politicizing the title, Oba Ogunwusi, since his ascension to the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago, settled for Adebutu.

One of the reasons, it was gathered, is due to the fact that the Odole is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa around the globe for unity, peace, and progress of the race.

When the news broke that Adebutu was being considered for the title, no one kicked for the fact that Baba Ijebu, as he is popularly known, had in the past showcased his love for his immediate environment, the Yoruba race and the nation in general.

Apart from his feats in business, Adebutu also knows how to bring people together.

A source informed that the octogenarian in the past year had brokered peace among many politicians, royal fathers, business moguls as well as highly placed individuals in the country.

Like his predecessors, Adebutu’s exemplary achievements and ability to bring about positive social transformation were a crucial factor in his consideration for the prestigious position.

Among other things, he keeps impacting his society positively through his Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and the Medical Laboratory and Maternity Centre established in 2005.

The ceremony, which held at the ancient town of Ife, was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors and Alhaji Razak Okoya, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, his wife Kafayat, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Tokunbo Dosunmu-Awolowo, Akarigbo Remo, Oba Babatunde, Chief Bode George, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, Oladipo Diya, Femi Pedro, and Dele Momodu,

On the list also were Chief Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, Kofoworola Adebutu, Deputy Governor, Edo state, white-cap chiefs, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Traditional rulers across the south-west also gave colour to the occasion, while King Sunny Ade entertained the guests.