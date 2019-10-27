Obaseki maps out strategies to rev up Edo’s GDP, assures conducive business environment

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has identified the state’s economic growth in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as one of the focal points of his administration, assuring on policies that will move the state from the sixth position it currently occupies to the topmost position in the country.

Obaseki said this while delivering a speech at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), with the theme, “Growth, Development and the Nigerian Economy.”

The governor said the dream of his administration is to create and sustain conducive environment for investments in the state. This, he noted, will transform the state into an economic hub for businesses and other productive activities.

According to Obaseki, to achieve this dream, his administration embarked on A growth trajectory anchored on six-thematic pillars, which include investing in the people through education, building viable institutions and the launch of an economic revolution based on production.

He said, “I have tried to establish close relationship with the private sector in the last three years of my administration because of what the private sector stands for. I am confident that your support will enable us achieve our dream of creating 200,000 jobs for Edo people.”

Obaseki said the economic revolution his administration is focusing on is inched on agriculture, industrialisation, education, minerals, oil and gas.

The governor continued, “We are the hub of electricity; we have almost 1,000 megawatts of electricity in the State and by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes with his reform in the sector, Edo State will have enough power. We are looking at engaging the private sector in the area of environment as our rain forest is fast depleting and we need to rethink how we treat our environment, as the level of flood has increased.

“Edo is going to be a manufacturing hub as the state government has acquired and is ready to build an industrial park on a 1,000 hectares of land sitting on a gas field. The gas required is already on ground and the park has been designed and construction of the park will commence in January 2020.”

In his remarks, the president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed lamented that the country’s manufacturing sector contributes less than 10 per cent to the national GDP, while in the emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia and South Africa, the sector contributes as much as 15 to 25 percent.

Ahmed noted, “It is expedient that Edo and Delta States should craft industrial policies that deliberately establish strategic nexus between their infrastructural development, as well as expansion of industrial establishments in the States.”