‘Rohr will Give QPR’s Eze Eagles’ Invitation at the Right Time’ 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that the technical crew are keeping a close tab on Queens Park Rangers (QPR) midfielder, Ebere Eze and will soon extend an invitation to him to the Super Eagles.

Eze, who has been the cynosure of all eyes in England Championship due to his sublime skills and pace for his club in recent games, was at his best in QPR’s 2-2 draw against Reading last weekend.

There are growing fears that the NFF may lose the England youth international to the Three Lions of England just like Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori if he’s not invited to the Super Eagles squad.

However, an NFF top source told Soccernet.ng in an interview that the England youth international remains in the watchful eyes of technical crew and urged him to maintain his impressive form in the Championship.

“Yes Ebere Eze is doing very well for Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship in England and it’s good news for us. Besides, he has come to the Super Eagles camp before when we went to play in London. Our scout knows him very well. Nigerians should not be too anxious and put him under undue pressure.” the top source told Soccernet.ng.

“There is always space for a good player in a team, most especially like the team we are building at the moment. So the scouts are monitoring him, he’s known to us and we see how it goes. But you know a lot of young players have come into the team of late and it’s an ongoing thing. If you are good enough and you can bring something extraordinary to the team, we can always give you a chance.

“So we are very happy that Ebere Eze is doing well and believe that at the right time he will be giving the chance to play for the Super Eagles.”