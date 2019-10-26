Rights Activists Petition EFCC over Tinubu’s ‘Bullion Vans’

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Human Rights activists yesterday submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the probe of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu.

The group led by Deji Adeyanju, however, clashed with operatives of the Commission, who manhandled the activists and some journalists.

Speaking to journalists on the petition, Adeyanju said the petition followed challenge thrown to Nigerians by EFCC to bring a petition to the agency if they had any complaint against Tinubu.

“Remember, a few days ago, the EFCC challenged Nigerians that the reason they cannot investigate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the election eve bullion vans sighted at his residence was because there was no petition to that effect. “Some of us have already taken up the challenge which is exactly the reason we are here and, basically, I believe that, as citizens of our country, we must always ensure that the right thing is done at all times,” he said.

Adeyanju reportedly said: “You can see that, even as we are addressing the Press, members of the EFCC are harassing us, instead of going to Bourdillon to go and do this work.”

They cited Section 7 (1) (b) of the EFCC Act 2004 that confers on the commission the power to probe individuals or corporate organisation with questionable source of income.

“To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a private citizen who ordinarily should not be seen with a convoy of bullion vans.

“The questions begging for answers are: What are bullion vans doing in the house of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?”, The group queried.

Adeyanju raised further posters: “Who owns the content, believing to be cash in the bullion vans that were seen entering the house of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections?

“Has the commission, based on its core mandates, investigated the source of the Bullion Vans? Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s house, now a bank where Bullion Vans now take money to?”

When contacted, EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Ewujaren, said he was not aware of the petition as his office was not in charge of petitions.