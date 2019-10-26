Power Oil Kicks Off Fitness Campaign in Lagos

Vegetable cooking oil brand, Power Oil, has commenced the fourth edition of its annual health awareness walk, tagged, ‘Power Oil WalkHeartOn’.

With this year’s theme as , “Listen to Your Heart,” the company said that the initiative aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians and bring to their consciousness the benefits of daily fitness routine.

It noted that specifically, the exercise aimed to encourage Nigerians to walk at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

The well attended five-kilometer walk started from the National Stadium towards Shitta Roundabout, into Adeniran Ogunsanya Street to link up with Bode Thomas . It continued through the U-turn under Iponri bridge, towards Alaka and finally back to the National stadium in Lagos.

Participants were also engaged in series of fun-filled activities prior to, during and after the walk. The programme began with aerobics session to stretch the muscles out in preparation for the main walk, which was spiced with musical performance by Slim Case.

The Power Oil health camp was also made available to provide free basic medical checks for participants including blood pressure, BMI and general medical consultation.

Speaking during the exercise, Brand Manager of Power Oil, Miss. Prerna Pathre, expressed delight at people’s turn out, adding that it was an indication that Nigerians are becoming more conscious of their health.

“It is delightful to see the impressive level of turn out for the health walk. As early as 6:35 am, lots of participants had arrived the venue to receive their kit containing shirt, glucose, water, wrist band, and face towel, amongst others.

“This is a clear indication that the gospel of healthy living, which the brand has always preached is hitting the right spot. Now, Nigerians are seeing more reasons to not only eat healthy to stay alive, but also to keep active for a healthy heart.

“Confirming from our registration data base both online and offline, 1235 participants were recorded, however, with the current situation, the head counts clearly surpassed the expected figure.

Right now, we are gearing up for the walk in Ibadan, Port Harcourt and much later in Enugu and Benin.

Also present at the walk was the Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, who took out time to admonish the crowd on the importance of keeping their heart healthy through exercise.

According to him, a minimum of 30 minutes daily walk is powerful enough to help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, maintain a good body weight and ultimately enhances mental alertness and general wellbeing.

“As simple as it sounds, the benefits of walking to human lives is unquantifiable as many lives have been lost as a result of a sedentary lifestyle”.