Liverpool Manager, Klopp Admits Onuachu’s Headache 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s happy with how his defenders managed to deal with the threats of Paul Onuachu in Wednesday Champions League matc

Speaking on how his side coped with Genk’s 4-4-2 formation with Onuachu leading the attack and Mbwana Samatta playing behind him, Klopp said it was important to deal with the threat of such a big striker.

”It was a smart move to start with such a tall striker. Their 4-4-2 didn’t make such a big difference in itself, because it didn’t change much in their defensive organization.

”But Onuachu was strong as a starter and it was important not to constantly compete with him, because then we could make too many mistakes.

”We were on the right track, only giving away too easy chances due to unnecessary ball loss or unnecessary risks in the game,” He sai

Onuachu was in action for 81 minutes before he was replaced by compatriot Stephen Odey who scored the Club’s consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Odey has dedicated his maiden UEFA goal in the UEFA Champions League to his mother.

Odey’s mother celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, a day before the striker bagged his first goal for the club since his move from FC Zurich of Switzerland.

The 21-year-old scored the consolation goal in the 88th minute, after Liverpool had scored on four occasions.