Jonathan Congratulates Dokpesi at 68

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has congratulated the Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communication Plc, Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi on the occasion of his 68th Birthday. Jonathan in a letter dated October 23, 2019 and personally signed by him, joined with families and well-wishers nationwide to felicitate with Chief Dokpesi on his birthday. In the letter, Dr. Jonathan prayed that the good Lord that had brought Dokpesi thus far, to deploy His grace to protect and guide him into a ripe old age. He extoled Dokpsei as a patriot and a philanthropist, saying that there was no limit to which one could deploy his earthly blessings in the services of God and humanity.

Dr. Jonathan while commending Chief Dokpesi for his exceptional entrepreneurship prowess, said that his trailblazing wealth of experience has continually bear fruits for the good of the society. Dr. Jonathan wished him more rewarding and productive years as he continues to contribute his quota to the collective efforts of nation building.