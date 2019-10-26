HiFL 2019: UAM Tillers, UNICAL Malabites Set for Final Today  

2018 defending champions, UAM Tillers, and runners up, UNICAL Malabites are set to face off in the 2019 Higher Institutions Football League Super Four finals, after they both cruised past, OAU Giants and UNILORIN Warriors respectively, to book their place yet again in the highly anticipated finals of the 2019 Super Four, scheduled for today at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

Meanwhile, UNILORIN Warriors will play OAU Giants in the third place.

Speaking about the preparation for the super four, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said that all is in place for a successful hosting of the Super Four.

“We are witnessing a re-enactment of last year’s final and third-place matches, we are glad about the progress made and the expansion achieved through the season. The league has gained wider acceptance among higher institutions across the country and has been noted as a game-changer in higher institution sports in Nigeria, our expansion of participating teams to 32 and our all-impactful Coaching Clinic in Lagos were few of the highlights of the 2019 season for us” Fijabi said

In his remark, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto expressed that the 2019 edition of the higher institutions football league has been nothing but a grand success “At NUGA, we are committed to ensuring the sustainability of the league, the 2019 edition has been a grand success, we are pleased with the execution and we are committed to ensuring that our students and indeed sports- loving Nigerians continue to enjoy thrilling experiences across the match centers, this excitement will hope to make grander at the finals.”