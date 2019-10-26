Coscharis Motors, Ford to Launch New Edge at Abuja International Motor Fair

By Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc, a foremost automobile dealer and the sole representative of Ford Motor Company in Nigeria has concluded plans to light up the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja, venue of the 20th Abuja International Motor Fair, with the unveiling of the new Ford Edge on October 30, 2019.

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, “Ford has come up with innovative features to the new EDGE to deliver an even more sophisticated, modern driving experience. We at Coscharis are more than enthusiastic to unveil and showcase these exciting features to the delight of our teaming customers”.

The new 2019 Edge is defined by modern sophistication. Athletic new front and rear styling reaches its ultimate expression – an exhilarating 250 horsepower of performance-enhanced pleasure. There are plenty of smart new features as well. Starting with Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of standard driver assist technologies designed to help you confidently navigate your world. A smooth-shifting rotary gearshift dial that puts you in control of the 8-speed automatic transmission. A wireless charging pad that makes recharging your mobile phone hassle-free. And a B&O Sound System with 12 high-performance speakers.

These and more features on the new Edge will be revealed as Coscharis introduces the new enigmatic Edge into the Nigerian automobile market.