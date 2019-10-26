Appeal Court Reserves Judgement on  Adeyeye, Olujimi Senatorial Tussle 

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti



The Appeal Court in Ado Ekiti yesterday reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Senator Dayo Adeyeye challenging his removal as the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ekiti State.

The presiding judge, Justice Uzor-Amaka Anyanwu reserved judgement in the appeal and said parties in the case would be informed of the date for ruling when fixed through their lawyers.

Counsel to the appellant, Mr. Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) while giving his final address submitted that the tribunal was wrong in declaring Senator Biodun Olujimi winner of the February 23rd poll.

He noted that the report of inspection of election materials of which the tribunal based his decision on was not included as part of the original prayers of the petitioner at the time.

But, counsel to Senator Olujimi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Wahab Egbewole maintained that the report labelled as exhibit 385 was submissible since all parties involved in the case were present at the inspection.

The tribunal had on September 10 sacked the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs and declared Olujimi the actual winner.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Adeyeye and issue fresh one to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olujimi.

The 3-man tribunal led by Justice Danladi Adeck said the petitioner was able to prove beyond reasonable doubts cases of irregularities in Ikere, Gbonyin and Emure local government areas.

Justice Adeck added that apart from the nullification in some units, the outcome of the tribunal’s verdict was predicated on the recount of the ballots by the contending forces as granted by the court.

Eventually, Olujimi polled a total of 54,894 to emerge victorious over Adeyeye who scored 52,243.

Meanwhile, Adeyeye has dissociated himself from posters that flooded the Ado Ekiti capital city announcing his interest in the 2022 governorship poll.

The posters were pasted in strategic areas like the state Secretariat, Fajuyi, Basiri , Ijigbo and some other conspicuous areas of the capital city.

A statement on Friday by his Special Assistant , Ayobami Arotolu, said “ some mischief makers are going about pasting posters all over town, purportedly of Senator Dayo Adeyeye vying for the governorship of Ekiti State.

It is very unfortunate that some people could resort to such evil and dastardly tactic all in the name of politics.

“Senator Dayo Adeyeye is a law abiding member of the APC and as such would do nothing to disrupt the peace of the party or embark on a path that could plunge the state into chaos.

“It has become also clear that the sponsors of this act are undoubtedly targeting the peace and cohesion within our great party by deliberately spreading falsehood that is capable of causing disaffection”