Rotary Club to Hold 31st Youth Leadership Award

Mary Nnah

In a bid to promote the qualities of leadership, citizenship and personal development among youths in the community, rotary club is set to hold its 35th rotary youth leadership award (RYLA).

Speaking during the announcement of the event in Lagos, District Governor Rotary District 9110 Nigeria, Jide Akeredolu, said the objective of the award is to encourage young people in responsible and effective voluntary youth leadership and for them to gain exposure to a variety of issues and people, thereby demonstrating rotary’s concern for the youths in the community as well as publicly recognise many youths rendering services to their communities.

Akeredolu said the motive is to build communication and problem solving skills, conflict management skills, fundamentals of leadership, build self-confidence and esteem and several others.

He mentioned that RYLA had basically three core areas of focus which are leadership, citizenship, and personal developments, adding that with these in mind, the organisers are set to impact these youths and improve them all round.

The entries for RYLA boot camp, which started from July will last till October 28, 2019. Nomination, voting and shortlisting started June and would hold till November 10.

RYLA boot camp screening starts October 28 to November 2019. RYLA boot camp starts November 23 to December 1, 2019.

The Rotary event sponsored by Lagos ferry services, MTN, NIMASA, RITE, Vira foam, LASWA, and revolution plus, holds on November 24, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Rotarian Abiodun Oshinibosi said that the structure of the RYLA 2019 will be a boot camp where the participants will be camped for seven days at sea school, Apapa.

“This year’s boot camp will be really educational and engaging, and we will have a special day to recognise youths within 14-30 age brackets who have exhibited exemplary and extra ordinary attributes within their communities through prize of honour.”

He further said, “RYLA prizes of honour includes, Prizes of honour for Agriculture, technology, sport, entrepreneurship, music, citizenship and acting.”

Sola Orimoloye, business Development manager, Lagos ferry services, one of the sponsors of the Boot camp, expressed his pleasure of being a sponsor of the RYLA.

“It is a pleasure to be part of this development, empowering youths and positioning them, is going to create a better community.”