Qatar Promotes Cancer Awareness

Middle East major carrier, Qatar Airways showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness with an all-female crew of 15 operating flight QR95 from Doha to Zurich recently.

Two female pilots and an all-female cabin crew of 13 staffed the service onboard an Airbus A350-900, one of the most technologically-advanced aircraft in the Qatar Airways fleet.

Passengers received a special on-board announcement from the captain, along with Qatar Airways ‘Think Pink’ wristbands and limited edition pink BRICs amenity kits during the service to the Swiss city.

Qatar Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are extremely proud to see our all-female crew highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness on board flight QR95 from Doha to Zurich.

Awareness and education is everything in the fight against cancer, and Qatar Airways is committed to reinforcing the message of early detection and promotion of a healthy lifestyle to help eradicate this devastating disease.”

Flight QR95 is the latest in a series of ‘Think Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness Month events and activities organised by the multiple award-winning airline, in association with Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), throughout October.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways joined forces with Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) to arrange activities for staff including pink giveaways and a series of QCS lectures at HIA.

Free mammogram screenings by qualified medical staff were also made available for all eligible employees, and the airline’s annual Charity Bazaar fundraising event also returned to a variety of Qatar Airways locations.