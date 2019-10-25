Pension Fraud: Court Remands Maina in Prison

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday ordered the remand of former boss of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, in the correctional Center of the Nigerian Correctional Service, in Kuje, Abuja.

The order was made following the arraignment of Maina by the federal government on Friday before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had slammed a 12 count Criminal charge on the former pension reform boss bordering on corruption and money laundering.

Though he pleaded not guilty to all the charges Justice Abang however ordered his remand in the Kuje Correctional Center pending the hearing and determination of his bail application slated for November 19, 2019.

Justice Abang had earlier declined to entertain the bail application filed by Maina’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji SAN, on the grounds that the application was filed prior to Maina’s arraignment.

While the court fixed October 30 for the commencement of Maina’s trial, Justice Abang however directed officials of the Kuje Correctional Center to allow the the defenfant access to his lawyers to enable him adequately prepare for his trial which begins on October 30.

