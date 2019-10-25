NYSC Flags off Street, House Numbering in Bauchi

Segun Awofaddji in Bauchi

As part of its Community Development Services (CDS), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday flagged off streets and houses numbering in Bauchi, the state capital.

Speaking during the flag off exercise at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Shehu, said the project was aimed at making houses, streets and other addresses easy to locate in the town.

He said their serving corps members in collaboration with Bauchi State Urban Town planning and Development Board would carry out the exercise beginning from the Emirate palace.

Also speaking, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, represented by the Ward Head of Dankade, Alhaji Zailani Muhammed, commended the NYSC for the initiative, noting that most houses and streets in the town are not numbered.

He said there are six wards in Bauchi metropolis, promising that the emirate would take the corps members round to all the places to carry out the exercise.

The Emir also acknowledged the recent donation of slippers given by the scheme to teeming ‘almajiris’ in the town and trash cans for disposal of waste in parts of the metropolis.