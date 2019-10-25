Nasarawa Gov Has Religious Agenda, CAN Cries Out

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa State has alleged that Governor Abdullahi Sule has a religious agenda to fulfill in the state following his recent appointments.

CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia while addressing newsmen in his office.

He explained that previous administrations always gave fair representation to the two major religions in the state, but accused the present governor of unveiling a pre-planned religious programme in Nasarawa State which he described as unacceptable.

According to him, “I think the governor is running a religious administration in the state. The appointment announced so far is not balanced. At least out of 15 commissioners, he should have given Christians seven and nobody would have raised eyebrow.

“But, instead out of 15, only four were given to Christians. CAN as a body is not happy with such imbalance. Nasarawa State belongs to all of us. Once you are a governor, you are expected to represent both Islam and Christianity. You should carry everybody along.”

However, in a swift reaction, Sule has dismissed the allegations by CAN leadership, saying he has no reason whatsoever to champion a sectional or religious agenda as governor.

Speaking through his Director General, Strategic Communications and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, Sule said: “We wish to debunk any speculation or unfounded allegation from any quarters that Engr. Abdullahi Sule is pursuing any religious agenda in whatever guise.”