Mouka Foam Reiterates Dedication to Quality Products, Celebrates 60th Anniversary

To mark its 60th anniversary in Nigeria, Mouka Foam Limited, one of the topmost foam brands recently reiterated its determination to retain the quality it is known for.

The company also plans to empower 60 less privileged homes in Nigeria as a way of giving back to the society that has helped it thrive in six decades. They also divulged plans to give out discount to every product bought above N60,000 in all its stores nationwide.

The company made this disclosure at its Content Drivers Immersion programme, which was an opportunity to share knowledge about their business and operation over the years with their media partners.

Held at Pearlwort Hotels and Suites, Agindingbi, Lagos, the company led some select journalists to their factory to have a feel of their production processes and quality control.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mouka Plc, Raymond Murphy, the last 60 years has been a long and successful journey during which they were able to build a durable brand.

He said: “Mouka is a truly indigenous company as it is staffed by about 801 employees, with me being the only expatriate.

“The company also has over 300 distributors, some of whom are second-generation distributors who have been with the company for over 40 years.

“We must also praise the shareholders of the company for giving quality and wholesome support to the company over the years.

“Having celebrated the 59th year of independence in Nigeria a year before, we started our production in Kano. Note that Mouka Foam is the only company to be recognised in the London Stock Exchange within two years.”

The guest lecturer, who also doubles as Senior Lecturer and Consultant Ergonomics Physiotherapist, at the University of Lagos, Dr. Chris Okafor, while speaking on “Importance of a good mattress on quality sleep and total wellbeing’ said: “Many problems arise due to improper sleeping habits. And what leads to such problems depends on the mattress an individual uses.

“People should have enough rest on a good mattress because it promotes the quality of life. While designing mattresses for foam, pillow and other applications, it is important to emphasise the ergonomic suitability of mattress designs as solutions to prevent many work-related MSDs.

“Studies have shown that using a new bed proofed to be more effective than sleeping pills as it improves a night sleep.”

Earlier, Mouka Marketing Manager, Tolu Olanipekun said: “Mouka has been in existence since 1959. We have product assortment of high quality, including mattress, pillow and Mozzi as we have always been adding comfort to the life of Nigerians for the past 60 years.”