Foundation to Empower Technology-driven Youths with Grants

Rebecca Ejifoma

In its continuous efforts to champion and enhance the abundant potentials of Nigerian youths, especially those in the tech startup space, the Kennedy Okonkwo Programme for Tech Entrepreneurs (KOPETECH) 2019 is set for the maiden edition of a million naira empowerment contest.

The foundation made this known recently in Lagos to flag off KOPETECH 2019, a contest where shortlisted tech start-ups get grants of about N1 million with a free fully furnished office space equipped with high-speed internet, and constant power supply.

The CEO and Founder of Nedcomoaks, a real estate company, Mr. Kennedy Okonkwo, said, “At KOPE, we are laying everything on the table. From resources, expertise, experience to networks, because our youths are the best bet that we can ever make for the future.”

He further noted that the objective of the company was to champion the abundant potential of the youths, especially those playing in the tech startup space.

Okonkwo expressed: “We strongly believe that KOPE will find, nurture and help Nigeria achieve its first unicorn in the tech space.”

For KOPETECH, part of its penchant steering the wheel is to see young creative minds make a difference and build something great, not just for themselves but for the larger society.

Accordingly, KOPE craves to deepen opportunity in the Nigerian tech ecosystem, expand the doors of opportunity, break down the walls to access, and ensure start-ups do not make the challenges they experienced while kick-starting the business.

Listing the benefits attached to the annual programme, Okonkwo mentioned that successful tech start-ups will get free access to Human Resource (HR), legal and administrative services, as well as ample time to spend on one-on-one mentorship with the founder and other industry experts.

Beckoning on other corporate bodies to start investing in the ventures and endeavours of young people, the real estate boss stated, “It is the only sure way to sprout successful enterprises from a jungle as concrete as ours”.

He described KOPE as a platform berthing the future of the African marketplace by helping to build entrepreneurs that will, in turn, contribute to building the country’s tech ecosystem.

Okonkwo is optimistic that KOPE will bear fruits for these youths, the society and the nation in the end.