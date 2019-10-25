Cultural Wear for Golf Excites Runsewe

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture [NCAC], Otunba Olusegun Runsewe is excited that 400 players will adorn the cultural golf wears on Saturday to wrap up the week-long national cultural festival in Benin.

The cultural golf was endorsed by the revered Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare11, a development which makes Runsewe take pride in seeing his work fluttering across Benin, the traditional home of culture.

“When your performances is unrivalled”, says Runsewe, “you must have made history. You know his Majesty commands perfect respect. And for him to honor me in this manner means his Eminence endorsing these cultural golf wears which I refer to as my ‘trademark of self-belief’ is simply out of the ordinary.

“I will take so many things home from this. Especially with this creation of wears, I must have taken a lot of Nigerians out of joblessness. The way thousands of golfers are warming up to this new line of golf wears is totally unbelievable. For one, this project will empower hundreds of tailors across the nation”.