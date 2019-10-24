Tambuwal Pledges Sustained Investment in Education Sector

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Thursday said his administration will sustain its investment in the education sector.

He made the pledge at the 14th Annual Retreat and 67th Business Meeting of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) held at the Sokoto State University (SSU).

Tambuwal said that his administration since inception in 2015 accorded top priority to education, adding that education is key to societal development.

“Since we came in 2015, I declared state of emergency in the education sector. Not only that, we followed it up with policies and programmes that would help in developing the sector,” he said.

The governor, who explained that many schools in the state have been renovated and salaries of teachers are paid as at when due, added that almost all programmes of the SSU have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He urged the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Sani Dangoggo, and its management team to look further from the subventions received from government by establishing enterprises to generate revenue for the school.

“You have to use the advantage of solar energy because of our weather to power the enterprises,” Tambuwal said.

He stated that the school would soon establish the Faculties of Medical Sciences, Engineering and Information and Communication Technology.

In a keynotes address, ‘Strengthening Educational Academic Integrity: The role of University Administrators’, delivered by the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu urged the administrators to be role models for the upcoming generation.

Represented by a Director in the commission, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Gusau, Magu said corruption is a disease that has been attacking different sectors with the educational sector having its own share.

He added that the commission would partner with tertiary institutions in the country to inculcate academic integrity, honesty and moral behaviour among our youths who are leaders of tomorrow.

In his welcome address, the Vice Vhancellor of SSU, Prof. Dangoggo, thanked the association for giving the school the hosting right, saying the meeting will leave foot print in the university.

On his part, the National Chairman of ARNU and

Registrar, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Mr. John Nnabuihe, thanked the governor and the people of the state for their warm reception.