Organisation Calls for Collective Effort against Chronic Diseases

In its quest to combat the scourge of chronic diseases among Nigerians, the War against Chronic Disease Initiatives (WACDI) has called for collective effort in tackling it.

Charging parents and children to engage in regular exercises and medical checkup, the nongovernmental organisation took to the streets of Somolu, Pangroove, Onipan and Yaba in Lagos State recently to enlighten residents of the benefits of preventive measure as a more affordable means to living healthy.

This walk is coming after research showed that at present, about eight million Nigerians suffer from hypertension and four million have diabetes with 100,000 new cases of cancers diagnosed annually in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Independence from Chronic Disease’, a founding member, Mr. Bentoro John said: “We are trying to sensitise people on the benefits of regular exercise, proper rest, eating balanced diet, intake of water and regular checkup to know their vital signs and blood sugar level. With regular checkups, health personnel can advise on what to do.”

The Coordinator, WACDI, Esther Onobanjo said the best solution for chronic diseases is prevention. “We didn’t only do the walk, we also gave free medical checkup, free supplements”.

Onobanjo further recommended that one should go for medical checkup at least twice monthly. “Although that is ideal, people should practice the habit of eating fruits and vegetables more”.

Making bold its achievement since its establishment two years ago, the President of WACDI, Mr. Oyelade Mayowa Olujide, disclosed that the organisation has attended to 1300 Lagosians.

He added: “We have feedback mechanism. We assist some get to the hospital even with our obesity programme for children.”

According to Oyelade, the organisation has a vision to cover Africa, adding that it has been in Lagos for two years now.