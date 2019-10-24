IB Plc Reiterates Quality Assurance Process, Eco-Friendly Operations

Martins Ifijeh

International Breweries Plc (IB Plc), a subsidiary of AB Inbev Group, has reiterated its determination to serve Nigerians quality beverages from its stable.

This they intend to do while adhering to the highest standards of operational and environmental sustainability across its four world-class plants in Ilesha, Osun State; Gateway in Ogun State; Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; and Onitsha in Anambra State.

Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc, Otunba Michael Daramola, made this known while conducting stakeholders from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), journalists, as well as representatives of the Ogun State government and the Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre on a factory tour of its Gateway Brewery in Ogun State recently.

According to Daramola, the factory tour was part of the activities to mark the first year anniversary of the commissioning of the Gateway Brewery, the largest brewery in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it was also an opportunity to showcase Gateway Brewery’s quality assurance processes, which ensures both the quality of products that get to consumers and the safety of its employees, contractors, partners on site and its host communities.

Daramola said the Gateway factory was built with environmental protection in mind in line with the requirements of its Group 2025 Sustainability Goals which focuses on climate actions, circular packaging, water stewardship and smart agriculture.

He said: “We remain committed to adhering to the highest quality assurance processes to ensure we consistently produce international standard products. We continue to invest heavily in our people and we have some of the best and committed talents to drive these processes.”

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, “The Gateway Brewery is built on sustainability practices in order to minimise negative impact on the environment. These actions help the plant to contribute to a better world by significantly reducing its carbon emissions, other greenhouse gasses and air pollutants and NOX.”

Some of the eco-friendly practices, according to him, include the use of bio-gas from its by-products as well as liquified natural gas to power its boilers; LNG conversion from liquid to gas for plant utilisation;

Its usage of renewable energy through its 150kWp Grid Tied Solar Power System (first phase) that supplies part of the plant’s electricity that is used for lightings; strict adherence to 100 per cent waste segregation, effluents treatments, recycling of its bottles and by-product recycling; among others.