FG Commissions UN House, Eight Years After Boko Haram Attack

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal goverment has commissioned the refurbished United Nations building in Abuja, eight years after a car bomb explosion by Boko Haram, destroyed the building and killed at least 21 and wounded 60.

The commissioning of the builiding coincided with the marking of the 2019 UN Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the ocassion by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

He stressed that the efforts of the UN over the years in addressing global issues including conflicts, health and humanitarian matters, climate change and environmental degradation, had

continued to bear positive results around the world, adding that it has also lent credence to the opinion that the UN has made the world a much better place.

He afffirmed the determination of Nigeria to stand firm in the face of of the terrorism onslaught by Boko Haram insurgents on the military.

He vowed that the federal government will not be cowed but will remain resilient in the face of acts of terrorism “designed to break our spirit”.

Buhari described the commissioning of the building as a testament of the progress Nigeria has made over the years in the fight against terror in the country.

He also assured the UN family, other visitors and Nigerians of their safety and comfort at all time.

The President particularly lauded the UN for the celebration of the 2019 UN Day, while pledging the country’s commitment to be a

good host to the UN family. He also called on the UN staff to build bonds of friendship with locals that will help strengthen the growing sense of a loving community outside the UN environment.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, commended the President and people of Nigeria for the unwavering support for the UN and commitment to the rebuilding of the bombed UN house.

Kallon described the rebuilding of the house as a demonstration of Nigeria’s resolve to tackle terrorism and refusal to be bowed by it.

He also said that the UN humanitarian work in the North East still remains a priority and expressed the hope for more synergy with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), especially with the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Services.

The theme for the 2019 UN Day celebration in Nigeria is, “The future we want, The United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”.