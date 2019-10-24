Bayelsa Guber: Traditional Rulers, Jonathan’s Kinsmen Endorse Diri

The kingsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan led by the traditional rulers from Ogbia local government area of the state have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, said the endorsement had laid to rest the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it had 100 per cent support of Ogbia indigenes.

“The people of Ogbia local government area including indigenes reposed confidence in the capability of the joint ticket of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to improve on the developmental standard set by Governor Seriake Dickson.

“In their display of solidarity, business activity was put on hold to receive the campaign train of Senator Diri at a rally in Otuokpoti, Kolo and Ogbia main town on Wednesday,” the statement said.

It quoted the indigenes and non indigenes submission that movers and shakers of Ogbia politics were in PDP.

The PDP, according to them, has been fair to the people of Ogbia local government area, especially with the election of President Goodluck Jonathan as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buttressing this views, the Paramount Ruler of Otuokpoti, HRH Azibakayam Wongo, on behalf of 17 others said the only way to sustain the present tempo of developmental progress in the state was to support the joint ticket of Senator Diri and Ewrhudjakpo as the next governor of Bayelsa state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, members representing Ogbia Constituency 1, 2, 3 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Munalayefa Gibson, Hon. Naomi Benjamin-Ogoli and Hon. Mitema Obodor affirmed that the area will continue to be a PDP stronghold.

They stressed that since 1999, PDP has held sway in the state and the people of the area will vote massively for Senator Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo.

Member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Fred Obua said the APC had nothing to offer the people of the state and urged that they shun any attempt to induce them with money or fake oil and gas sector contracts promises that they have no intention of fulfilling.

Also speaking, Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon. Cleopas Moses, said those who have defected from the party had given young members the opportunity to take vacant leadership positions to serve the people.

He said the PDP is known for rewarding members who have served the party in various capacities while urging them to work hard for the victory of the Diri/Lawrence governorship ticket come November 16.

Director-General of the Douye Diri/Lawrence Campaign Organisation, Dr.Nimibofa Ayawei, said the PDP is the ideal party for Bayelsa and its candidate, Senator Diri has the requisite knowledge of the challenges facing the state unlike the APC candidate, David Lyon who is unknown to Bayelsans.

He noted that Senator Diri is the very best that the PDP has presented to the state to offer selfless service to the people, adding that when elected on November 16, he would pick up and consolidate on the achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson.

Others who spoke at the rally include, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo-Bobou, member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Remi Kuku, Chief Benson Agadaga, Commissioners and other members of the party, who took their turns to call on the people to remain steadfast with the PDP.

In an address, the PDP governorship flagbearer, Senator Douye Diri, said he was aware of the challenges facing the area and assured that he would tackle the perennial flooding by dredging and sand filling affected areas, construct internal roads, provide youths and women with soft loans to start business and renovate dilapidated schools.

He enjoined the people of Ogbia to shun the entreaties of the opposition All Progressive Congress notomg that the APC has no solution to the various challenges facing the state.

He stressed that he and his deputy had been groomed for service.

Senator Diri promised to consolidate on the achievements of the Restoration Administration in critical sectors of the state while calling on the people to come out in their numbers on election day to vote for the PDP.