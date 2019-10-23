Stanbic IBTC Rewards Long-serving Staff

Stanbic IBTC Holdings recently held the 2019 edition of its long service awards. The annual event was an avenue for the organisation to recognise and reward staff who had put in significant years of service in Stanbic IBTC.

Delivering his welcome remarks, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, described the event as being in line with the bank’s tradition of honouring employees who have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and commitment to Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, you will agree with me that recognition is not just about instituting an award system. It is also about how the awards are executed. With the array of distinguished achievers at this occasion, I believe that today will be etched in the history of every awardee and their family members present as a memorable day indeed in recognition of their long term commitment and excellent contribution to the growth and development of Stanbic IBTC.

“This year is fundamental for Stanbic IBTC as it marks a significant 30-year milestone since the Group commenced its journey and we are celebrating 170 of our loyal and dedicated staff who have contributed to this significant milestone.”

He further commended the awardees for keeping faith with the organisation despite the highly competitive and challenging business environment.

He added: “Your loyalty, dedication and continued efforts have contributed to helping us overcome challenges, convert opportunities and unite to deliver profitable outcomes. Now is the time to return that loyalty.

“As our most valued asset, we cannot thank you enough for your continued support. As I look forward to working together with you for many years to come, I urge you to continue in your strides to keep moving the group forward.

“As you all know; we never stop moving forward. Continue making significant contributions to make us reach our ambitious goals and even surpass them. Keep being loyal, dedicated and committed to excellence. Our future is looking bright, our opportunities are significant and it is up to us how good we want the future to be.”

In her address, the Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC, Mrs. Funke Amobi, described the awards as a key employee engagement event for the organisation. She further encouraged the awardees to continue espousing the Stanbic IBTC Group’s values of integrity, dedication, commitment and hard work.