Serie A ‘Team of the Week’ Feat Excite William Ekong

Femi Solaja

Super Eagles and Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong is excited with his inclusion in the Serie A Team of the Week in Week-eight. The strong Nigerian defender made an impressive performance for his club Udinese in lone goal win against Torino last Sunday.

Troost-Ekong had a strong 90-minute performance for Udinese and secured maximum points over Torino to better the performance of his team in the current placement of teams in the elite division of Italian league.

“It’s nice to be recognised for the hard work I’ve been putting in but I’m happier to be part of the team to have conceded the least amount of goals in Serie A after eight rounds.

“This fourth clean sheet of the season is something we have to keep up and build on for a successful year,” he twitted yesterday.

The Nigeria international has played six league games for Udinese this season.

He made five clearances, blocked four shots, made one interception, won one aerial ball and made three tackles.

However, it was Dejan Kulusevski that emerged as the ‘Player of the Week’ despite teammate Andreas Cornelius netting a first Serie A hat-trick during Parma’s 5-1 mauling of Genoa.

His form will no doubt excite coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr as he get his team set for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers games against Benin Republic and Lesotho respectively