Gunmen Kidnap Federal High Court Judge in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A Federal High Court judge serving in Akure, Ondo State, Justice Abdul Dogo, was on Tuesday abducted by gunmen.

Dogo was said to have been abducted along with his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states while on their way from Abuja to Akure.

A source close to the federal judiciary in Akure confirmed the incident that was corroborated by two of the lawyers who were in his court for hearing of their cases.

One of the lawyers also told journalists that the kidnappers had contacted family members and officials of the Federal High Court in Akure and Abuja to demand N50 million ransom

It was gathered that the police orderly that was attached to the judge did not accompany him on the journey.

The police are yet to speak on the incident.

More details later…