Glo to Empower 1,000 Entrepreneurs in New Promo

Bamidele Famoofo

Beyond providing telecommunications services to a growing number of Nigerians on its customer base, telco giant, Globacom, says it is time to raise at least 1,000 entrepreneurs amongst Nigerians who are currently on its subscribers list and those who will be willing to join the train.

Globacom is an indigenous telecoms company, which has blazed the trail in the industry.

Globacom’s Chief Retail Officer, Mr. David Maji, while unveiling the N200 recharge and win promo christened, “My Own Don Beta,” in Lagos recently, described the offer as a life-changing promo, which would afford at least 1,000 Nigerians the opportunity to win trade establishment tools to help them wriggle their way out of poverty.

“The items for the promo are carefully selected to help Nigerians to create wealth also empower them,” he enthused.

Maji, added that the promo promised to be the most exciting people-oriented promo.

“The promo is your own. We urge all Nigerians to pick up a Glo sim card and start recharging with N200 to stand the chance of winning.”

He recalled that16 years ago, Globacom entered into the telecoms market with a promise to deliver cutting-edge services to its customers through innovations.

“We have worked assiduously to keep to that promise to our customers in the last 16 years and we will continue to do it,” he said.

Globacom’s National Head of Activation, Mr. James Akpomiemie, while unveiling the promo to a mixed audience comprising entertainers, the academia, footballers, the media and partners, stated that, empowerment tools like tricycles (otherwise known as Keke Napep), generators, sewing machines and grinding mills are on offer for winners to grab.

“The items carefully selected by Globacom to help Nigerians establish their own businesses include 100 units of tricycles, 400 power generating sets, 200 sewing machines and 300 grinding mills,” Akpomiemie announced.

Explaining the modalities of the promo, he said it was not restricted to residents of Lagos State, noting that it would cut across all the 774 local governments in Nigeria.

He said the chance to win in the promo was open to all pre-paid customers of Globacom, adding that new subscribers were allowed to participate.

He urged participants to boost their chances of winning in the promo by increasing the number of times they recharge their phones with the minimum N200 permitted in the deal.

Akpomiemie, assured participants in the promo that winners will be selected from all over the country and that they will only be contacted through phone call from officials of Globacom.

“Only through phone calls will lucky winners be contacted to pick up whatever they have won.”

He warned that nobody participating in the promo should acknowledge any form of text message informing them of winning. “Only phone call will be used to select winners. No SMS,” he reiterated.

Both the National Lottery Regulatory Commission ( NLRC) and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) were present at the launch of the promo to endorse it.

The NLRC said Globacom has its approval to float the promo because it has gone through the due process. The commission, however, promised to monitor the execution of the promo to ensure that the people who win gets what they won. “We have the capacity to monitor the promo across the country even with our 15 zonal offices in the country.”

The representative of the NLRC boss said the commission was confident in Globacom to deliver on its promises. “Globacom is a very strong and big brand and that is why this is a big promo,” NLRC said.

On its part, the NCC noted that Globacom took the lead in quite a number of areas of operations among its peers in the industry. “Globacom leads in critical areas in the industry and we are not ignorant of that,” NCC disclosed.

NCC added: “This is to inform consumers that when this service provider makes promises, you should trust them because they are being monitored by the regulators.”

The NCC commended the initiative by Glo to empower Nigerians through the promo.

The academic community represented by University of Lagos, Lagos State University and Yaba College of Technology promised to support the promo by encouraging their students to take part in the offer.