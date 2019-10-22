Nigerian Human Summit: CASER, Stakeholders to Address Challenges of Enforcement, Protection of Rights

Mr. Frank Tietie, the Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy and Social Economic Rights (CASER), has said, arrangement is in top gear to use the first Nigerian Human rights summit to address critical challenges militating against the promotion, enforcement and protection of individuals fundamental rights.

The summit, the human rights lawyer, said is slated to hold in December 8th to 10th will attract respectable human rights advocates from within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking with our Coresppondent the rights activist, said the summit is in responses to the 2009 Universal Periodic Review (UPR) recommendations which enjoins Nigeria to establish a National Consultative Forum as a platform for dialogue on human rights issues and challenges across the country.

Tietie, said: “The summit is expected to provide an opportunity for the review of Nigeria’s performance with reference to the protection and promotion of human rights by relevant stakeholders.

“It will be an imperative strategy for policy appraisal, and agenda setting in the area of human rights.”

According to him, the summit is primed and will be a significant tool to monitor and assess the human rights situation in the country as well as an advocacy tool to lobby both state and non-state actors to address critical areas with impact on the promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

The summit, the CASER Executive Director, said will be supported by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nigeria, a coalition of Nigerian Non Governmental Organizations /Civil Society Organizations and Development Partners.