Kwankwaso Inaugurates School of Nursing to Mark Birthday

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday inaugurated Nafisatu College of Nursing and Midwifery in his hometown, Kwankwaso village in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

The inauguration of the college was part of the ceremony to mark Kwakwaso’s 63rd birthday, who is the former senator representing Kano Central senatorial district.

Speaking at the occasion, Kwankwaso said the establishment of the college, named after his mother, Nafisatu, was borne out of his desire for the people of the local government area to be involved in education, which according to him, is key to development.

The former governor recalled that he developed the interest to establish the school back in 1992 when, as a Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, he visited the then Chief Whip, Wole Osun, in his hometown in Ogun State.

Kwankwaso explained that the college, which is under the Kano State Ministry of Health, requires a lot of infrastructure.

He also stated that the school is currently restricted to admitting a maximum of only 50 students, expressing hope that the institution would soon attain the level to admit 100 students each for nursing and midwifery.

The former lawmaker also disclosed that the college is established under Kwankwasiyya Foundation and is not a profit-making institution, adding that “even if the profit comes, we are going to channel it to the foundation in order to

uplift the life of the needy and downtrodden in this village, state and Nigeria as a

whole.”

Kwankwaso noted that the college would be used to support local midwives, also known as Ungozoma in Hausa parlance, as well as health workers in the local government, who would go to every nook and cranny to render medical services to all and sundry.

“Today is a historic day for me to witness my 63rd birthday and inaugurate this project which had been planned since 1992. I am sure this institution will benefit not only people of this village or local government area, but Nigeria,” Kwankwaso said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Provost of the college, Abdullahi Isma’il, said the institution has been well furnished and equipped.

He noted that conducive atmosphere of learning had been provided in the college, adding that it would help a lot in addressing the problem of maternal and infant mortality in the state.

The provost also states that efficient teachers had been provided, coupled with state-of-the-art equipment to give room for good practical aspects of learning in the school.