Euracare Multi-specialist Hospital Hosts First West African Bariatric Surgery Masterclass

Rebecca Ejifoma

Euracare, a leading multi-specialist hospital in Lagos, has hosted the first ever West African masterclass on minimally invasive bariatric surgery for weight loss.

The symposium which held on October 17 and 18 this year at Euracare premises in Victoria Island Lagos, was aimed at demonstrating weight loss surgery techniques to bariatric surgeons across West Africa.

Bariatric surgery, according to research, is a specialist procedure used to achieve weight loss to control obesity and diabetes.

The masterclass initiative is in partnership with healthcare product manufacturing giant, Medtronic as part of a West African wide campaign to bring together other specialists in this new field for collaborations on best clinic practice, training research, and capacity building.

The Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Mr. Abuchi Okaro, who led the team of local medical specialists, performed a live bariatric surgery before six specialist surgeons from Africa and crafted interactive sessions covering bariatric surgery field.

According to Okaro, basic bariatric surgical knowledge is lacking in many African countries; hence, an urgent need to bridge this gap.

“Research has shown that obesity and diabetes mortality related cases in Africa is prevalent. Bariatric surgery is a great way to address these issues, which is why I am passionate to transfer this knowledge,” he expressed.

According to the surgeon, with this masterclass, the surgeons hope to make a meaningful, yet practical contribution to assist in reducing obesity related mortality rate among related patients in Nigeria and across Africa.

Meanwhile, the two days masterclass kicked off with constructive and interactive sessions individually addressing the importance of a multidisciplinary team in the care of a bariatric patient, preoperative care pathway, and challenges and opportunities in the practice.

Concluding the masterclass, specialists highlighted the importance of an accurate sleep analysis, and how to manage post-operative complications.

The Medical Director, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, said, “This masterclass showcased our commitment to breaking boundaries in the medical industry and reinforces our stand as the leading multi-specialist Hospital in Nigeria”

By helping consultants learn the very latest techniques from the very best in the field, the expert noted that his team was redefining the healthcare industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Bariatric or weight loss surgery comprises a number of gastro-intestinal procedures such as the Lap gastric bypass, Lap sleeve gastrectomy (Gastric Sleeve), and biliopancreatic diversion (BPD).

Majekodunmi added: The procedures are performed through the minimally invasive (keyhole) route. This has the main advantage of resulting in less pain, quicker return to drinking, walking and less scarring.”

The medical director, however, continued that bariatric surgery is specifically most suited for individuals who need to achieve an amount of weight reduction that diet and exercise only cannot provide.

He emphasised: “The benefits of weight loss extend widely from positively affecting control of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease to resolution of diabetes, and many others.”

Since its opening in 2017, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital is said to have serviced over 10,094 patients and completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 x-ray and 1,107 ultrasound.

“This masterclass buttresses the hospital’s commitment in broadening the medical landscape and redefining standards of healthcare practice in Nigeria,” majekodunmi pointed out.

Founded in 2017 and located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Euracare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eurapharma, the CFAO Group’s healthcare arm.

It specialises in adult and pediatric non-invasive and interventional cardiology, general medicine, bariatric and weight loss surgery, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, back and spine surgery, neurology, urology, orthopedic surgery, ENT surgery, gynecology and antenatal care.

The medical centre also provides the following specialist services at the Accra, Ghana sister clinic: Interventional radiology, erectile dysfunction and respiratory medicine.

CFAO’s and Eurapharma’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria has inspired Euracare to develop a healthcare offering based on cutting-edge technology and stringent professionalism to remedy the need for medical tourism in Nigeria.

Euracare offers minimally-invasive surgical procedures. Its surgeons and specialists are Nigerians trained in the U.K. and the U.S. and visit Euracare every month to provide consultations and perform procedures.